BLM set to hold rallies in Greensboro and Winston-Salem

Those affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement are anticipated to meet today both in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
In Greensboro, an event entitled 'Black Parade' is being held. The event/parade is set to take place downtown on February 1 Pl. The meet-up is set to begin at 5 p.m. and organizers are planning to be on the move by 5:30 p.m.
Those in attendance were asked to wear all black and a mask, the flyer stated.
As far as Winston-Salem is concerned, a flyer from Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem said organizers are scheduled to meet at 550 N. MLK Jr. Dr. at 5 p.m.
Based on the flyer, the event is called the #BlackAndBrownLivesMatterRally.
The rallies are in lieu of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of all charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd on Tuesday.