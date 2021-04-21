BLM set to hold rallies in Greensboro and Winston-Salem

The Wednesday rallies are in lieu of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday.

Those affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement are anticipated to meet today both in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

In Greensboro, an event entitled 'Black Parade' is being held. The event/parade is set to take place downtown on February 1 Pl. The meet-up is set to begin at 5 p.m. and organizers are planning to be on the move by 5:30 p.m.

Those in attendance were asked to wear all black and a mask, the flyer stated.

As far as Winston-Salem is concerned, a flyer from Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem said organizers are scheduled to meet at 550 N. MLK Jr. Dr. at 5 p.m.

Based on the flyer, the event is called the #BlackAndBrownLivesMatterRally.