Block 43 residents in Greensboro complain of heat issues

The CEO of Varsity Campus, the parent company for Block 43, says they've had several HVAC problems but their maintenance team is working on the issue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some residents at Block 43 say they have gone days or even weeks with no central heat.

News 2 obtained a list of work orders for Block 43 apartments that showed at least 33 apartments with HVAC problems. Some of the comments from residents said the issue has lasted days or even weeks.

North Carolina A&T senior Jordan Anderson-Murray said her roommate returned to their Block 43 apartment in early January to find no central heat.

"It got really hot upstairs but it never got warm downstairs it was like freezing cold downstairs," said Anderson-Murray.

Anderson-Murray and her roommates said the system to put in a work order was down so they went to the complex office two weeks ago to inform staff. They were given space heaters and maintenance did come to their apartment Thursday, but they did not resolve the issue.

Jerry Wojenski, the CEO of Varsity Campus, said Anderson-Murray's unit was provided space heaters while a part is on order. He added that the other work orders were not the same issue as Anderson-Murray's.

"They don't think of us as adults and we have real issues," Anderson-Murray said. "You don't want to be in your house and not have heat so why are we here without heat?"

Block 43 is a private apartment complex but it houses many students from N.C. A&T and other area universities. At the start of the 2021 fall semester, residents complained of dirty apartments and a "chaotic" move-in process. Varsity Campus said staffing issues led to the problem.

Anderson-Murray said it's been frustrating to deal with everything while she is trying to finish her final semester at school.

"We pay our rent on time. I feel like we should be able to get things fixed in a timely manner," Anderson-Murray said.