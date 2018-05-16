RALEIGH, NC - Wednesday, May 16 it's on between NC educators and NC lawmakers.

Both sides have squared off for weeks. The teachers and their supporters aren't backing down. They are headed to the state's capital. Early estimates put the number of educators from around the state headed to Raleigh at more than 15,000.

Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Association of Educators organizers estimated the crowd was around 30,000 people. Those that marched led chants of 'this is what democracy looks like' and 'red for ed.'

Why May 16?: It's opening day for NC General Assembly.

Because of the number of teachers absent, many school systems across the state and in the Triad are closed. Schools and other organizations have made plans for students to get breakfast and lunch and for parents to get childcare help.

Stokesdale Elementary School teachers rallying in Raleigh. Picture from Steve Fleming.

Some legislators plan to meet with teachers on Bicentennial Plaza Mall at 2 p.m., ahead of the “Rally for Respect” at 3:30. Governor Roy Cooper and NCAE President Mark Jewell are expected to speak at the rally.

The tone of the teacher march on Raleigh is turning more celebratory as time gets closer to 3:30 rally outside legislative building @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MUw1T7EVKh — Meghann Mollerus (@MeghannMollerus) May 16, 2018

Before the 10 a.m. march, WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner joined Guilford County teachers on a bus headed to Raleigh and asked them about their concerns.

Other Walkouts Across The Nation

Protests across the country in West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky, Colorado and Oklahoma have led legislators to improve pay, benefits or overall school funding.

Teacher Pay Promise

On Tuesday, North Carolina lawmakers addressed teacher pay ahead of the rally. Lawmakers said for the 2018-19 school year, teachers should expect to see an average 6.2 percent pay raise. They say this increase comes without a tax hike.

5 Things Teachers Want From Lawmakers

Educators are asking for five things from lawmakers:

Significant investment in per-pupil spending.

A multi-year professional pay plan for educators, education support professionals, administrators, and all other school personnel, including the restoration of compensation for advanced degrees and longevity and stopping the flat-lining of experienced educators’ pay.

Increased school nurses, counselors, social workers, and other support personnel, and expansion of Medicaid to improve the health of our communities.

Fixing decaying schools and large class sizes with a Statewide School Construction Bond.

Prioritizing classrooms over boardrooms.

About 30 minutes before the start of the march, WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus spoke to a group of teachers Friday morning frustrated with the state.

Here's what the march looked and sounded like on the ground:

Check-In

Check-in for participants starts at 8 a.m. with the "March for Students" kicking off at 10 a.m. Activities will continue during the day with a "Rally for Respect" at 3:30 p.m.

Social Media Hashtags

#Red4Ed

#ItsPersonal

#GetReady

#NCAEStrong

Parking

Parking lot rates will be the same as any other day, and metered spots will be available. The dozens of meters in the vicinity of the General Assembly are for two hours or less. Parking enforcement will be checking meters but will not change their routines for extra inspections.

Traffic in downtown Raleigh is a problem, as illustrated by James Curle's tweet showing the intersection of Jones St. and Salisbury St.:

Several roads surrounding downtown are closed:

#RoadClosures to accommodate Teacher’s Rally: Jones St between Salisbury and Wilmington, Edenton St between Salisbury and Wilmington, Morgan St. 100 block of Fayetteville St. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 16, 2018

Restrooms

There are about a dozen toilets at the NCAE office, and another dozen on the Wilmington Street side of the General Assembly legislative building.

Police Efforts

State Capitol Police Chief Glen Allen said his officers will cover the Capitol grounds and Bicentennial Mall. General Assembly Police will cover the General Assembly property which includes the legislative building, and Raleigh police will cover the march route from the NCAE.

Restaurants Offering Deals

A few restaurants in Raleigh are offering discounts as part of #Red4Ed. You can find out more about the deals.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS FOR RALLY

9:45 am Meet at NCAE Headquarters, 700 S. Salisbury St. (be here no later than 9:45. Get here early for parking.)

10:00 am March for Students (from NCAE to Legislative Bldg, about 25 min)

10:45 am Enter Legislative Bldg and start assembling on 3rd Floor. This may take a little longer than usual with new metal detectors upon entry.

12:00 pm General Assembly Convenes. We want our members in the galleries.

1:00 pm Time to make Appointments with your local representative and on own for lunch. Cyberlobby. Self-nourishment.

3:00 pm Start assembling on Bicentennial Plaza across from the Legislative Building for Rally for Respect

3:30 pm Rally for Respect begins

4:30 pm Rally concludes and participants can start making their way back to NCAE Headquarters by foot or by using the R-Line which picks up at Jones and Wilmington.

