LIVE BLOG | Icy conditions in the Piedmont Triad; tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 in Kernersville

Freezing rain is bringing a thin glaze of ice to the Triad this morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freezing rain is causing icy conditions across the Piedmont Triad Wednesday morning. Many schools have opted for a Remote Learning day because of the inclement weather.

The freezing rain could also bring power outages to the area. We'll give you real-time updates on conditions in this blog. Got a weather pic you want to share with us? Text it to 336-379-5775 with your name and location, but only if it is safe to do so.

6:30 a.m. - Forsyth County EMS confirms a tractor-trailer overturned on eastbound I-40 at Old Salem Road in Kernersville. It happened around 6 a.m. There were no injuries. It's unclear if weather was a contributing factor in the crash.

6:20 a.m. - Chris Burleson shared a photo of his icy car this morning. He said he's seeing ice on elevated surfaces, which is why it's so important to be cautious of ice on bridges.

Chris in Ruffin, NC shared this photo of the ice on his car this morning, and said he's only seeing ice on elevated surfaces in his area at this time. @WFMY #get2it



📷: Chris Burleson pic.twitter.com/3xDxkIXG7H — Stacey Spivey (@staceyspivey) December 16, 2020

6:05 a.m. - Stokes County EMS reports precipitation is turning icy and that several bridges are becoming slick. Other Piedmont Triad counties are not experiencing any weather-related issues at this time.

6:05 a.m. - There's light rain on Salem Parkway this morning. Drivers should be cautious of icy conditions.

5:45 a.m. - As of this time, no major power companies are reporting any outages.

5:45 a.m. - Our Itinease McMiller spotted crews out prepping roads and bridges in Winston-Salem as freezing rain falls across the Triad.