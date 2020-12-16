LIVE BLOG | Icy conditions in the Piedmont Triad; tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 in Kernersville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freezing rain is causing icy conditions across the Piedmont Triad Wednesday morning. Many schools have opted for a Remote Learning day because of the inclement weather.
The freezing rain could also bring power outages to the area. We'll give you real-time updates on conditions in this blog. Got a weather pic you want to share with us? Text it to 336-379-5775 with your name and location, but only if it is safe to do so.
6:30 a.m. - Forsyth County EMS confirms a tractor-trailer overturned on eastbound I-40 at Old Salem Road in Kernersville. It happened around 6 a.m. There were no injuries. It's unclear if weather was a contributing factor in the crash.
6:20 a.m. - Chris Burleson shared a photo of his icy car this morning. He said he's seeing ice on elevated surfaces, which is why it's so important to be cautious of ice on bridges.
6:05 a.m. - Stokes County EMS reports precipitation is turning icy and that several bridges are becoming slick. Other Piedmont Triad counties are not experiencing any weather-related issues at this time.
6:05 a.m. - There's light rain on Salem Parkway this morning. Drivers should be cautious of icy conditions.
5:45 a.m. - As of this time, no major power companies are reporting any outages.
5:45 a.m. - Our Itinease McMiller spotted crews out prepping roads and bridges in Winston-Salem as freezing rain falls across the Triad.