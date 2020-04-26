GREENSBORO, N.C. — A very strong storm system will be moving our way from the west. This system brings a threat of severe weather across Tennessee, Georgia, and moves into the Carolinas by Saturday afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out in our area as we head into this evening. WFMY News 2 will provide live updates and coverage throughout the evening here.

10:58 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Davidson County, Randolph County, and Montgomery County.

10:29 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Davidson County and Stanly County.

The severe storm warning is currently in effect until 11:15 p.m.

