BLOG | Storms expected to bring heavy downpours Saturday in the Triad

A flash flood watch is in effect tonight until midnight according to our WFMY News 2 weather team.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More storms are expected Saturday right after storms brought heavy rain and flooding to several areas Friday evening.

Some of the areas that were hit the hardest Friday were Forsyth, Surry, and Yadkin County.

Flash flooding at Bethabara Rd and Old Town Dr. Use caution in the area. Be Safe! Do not try to cross flooded roads. #wsfire .121 pic.twitter.com/TyG3eKyzJG — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) August 14, 2020

Surry County flooding today. This is along Casstevens Rd. Many areas here have seen 5”+ this week.



Video: Lisa Casstevens @wfmy @NWSBlacksburg pic.twitter.com/LzUORsbdul — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 14, 2020

Earlier this afternoon a few pictures of flooding in Yadkinville pic.twitter.com/7alYYBQL2a — Yadkinville Fire (@YVFD12) August 15, 2020

According to our WFMY News 2 weather team, a flash flood watch is in effect Saturday until midnight. We are expecting to see scattered showers and storms and a few storms could be severe with damaging winds.

A greater threat may be slow-moving storms that can produce heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, the weather team reports.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

2:00 p.m. Many downpours are starting to pop up around the Triad.

2 PM-

Several downpours starting to pop up across the area. Keep the radar app handy as things will get busier through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PZyWoNNbAt — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 15, 2020

10:21 a.m. WFMY's Christian Morgan expresses his concern Saturday for areas who have already seen multiple days of flooding already this week.

With more storms likely to move slow and produce heavy rain today we have a significant flash flood threat across the entire area, even higher in places to our north along the NC/VA border. I'm especially concerned for places who've had multiple days of flooding already. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/bM2Vf1FuxL — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 15, 2020