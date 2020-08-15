BLOG | Storms expected to bring heavy downpours Saturday in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More storms are expected Saturday right after storms brought heavy rain and flooding to several areas Friday evening.
Some of the areas that were hit the hardest Friday were Forsyth, Surry, and Yadkin County.
According to our WFMY News 2 weather team, a flash flood watch is in effect Saturday until midnight. We are expecting to see scattered showers and storms and a few storms could be severe with damaging winds.
A greater threat may be slow-moving storms that can produce heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, the weather team reports.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
2:00 p.m. Many downpours are starting to pop up around the Triad.
10:21 a.m. WFMY's Christian Morgan expresses his concern Saturday for areas who have already seen multiple days of flooding already this week.
5:20 a.m. Meteorologist Terran Kirksey explains what to expect Saturday and what to look out for.