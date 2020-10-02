GREENSBORO, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be heading to the Triad on Thursday. He's visiting the state on our first day of early voting.

According to campaign staff, Bloomberg will be in Winston-Salem at 7:30 a.m. with doors opening at 7. The location has not been announced yet.

Then he'll head to his campaign office at 300 S. Elm Street in Greensboro. Doors open there at 9 a.m. and he's expected to speak around 9:30.

The former New York City mayor became a Democrat last year.

The 77-year-old Bloomberg is one of the richest people in the world. His estimated net worth exceeds $50 billion, and he’s already committed to spending more than $100 million to help defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 whether he runs or not.

Political experts say Bloomberg’s enormous wealth, his ties to Wall Street, and his status as a former Republican could make it difficult for him to win support among traditional Democratic primary voters. We'll see how the Triad feels about that on Thursday.

