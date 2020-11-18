The National Air and Space Museum receives a Blue Angels F/A-18C Hornet

The F/A-18C was one of the first C models built, delivered to the U.S. Navy in 1987.

WASHINGTON — Surprise! A new artifact has arrived at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center. The National Air and Space Museum has received a F/A-18C from the Navy’s Blue Angels at its Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center.

The plane was one of the first C models built, delivered to the U.S. Navy in 1987. The legacy Hornets -- the A/B/C/D models -- were retired at the end of the 2020 season in favor of the considerably larger Super Hornet -- the E and F models, according to a release.

The F/A-18C flew into Dulles Airport on Wednesday afternoon, later taking a taxi to the Udvar-Hazy Center.

"Look who just stopped by...to stay! An hour ago, this Blue Angels' F/A-18C Hornet landed at Dulles Airport and taxied over to the Udvar-Hazy Center where it will go on display soon," the National Air and Space Museum wrote on Twitter.

Something cool flying in to join our collection... #BlueAngels pic.twitter.com/9nSg968quZ — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) November 18, 2020

The F/A-18C is available on display at the Udvar-Hazy Center and is open from 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily.

