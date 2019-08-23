GREENSBORO, N.C. — Talk about keeping it all in the family. One of the newest members of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) watched his son graduate from the police academy Thursday.

Patrol officer Buddy Proffit says his son Kyler was inspired to take the oath after watching him graduate, but Proffit says it was actually his daughter Jensen who started it all.

She's also a Greensboro police officer and her academy graduation was the start of a domino effect.

"Its hard to express in words," Buddy Proffit said. "I mean just to see my daughter to be on the police force, now my son.To know we'll be out there serving the public and taking the oath to uphold the constitution and the laws of this great state. I'm just proud of them."

Proffit says he and his kids each work in different police districts of the city.

