WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has dropped a hospital from its network.

Local media reported the move taking effect Aug. 21 comes amid a legal dispute between the insurance company and LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes in Danbury.

Blue Cross accuses LifeBrite of using a scheme to bill the insurance company for "fraudulent" lab services.

LifeBrite said it appears Blue Cross did not know the role the hospital plays in providing high-quality health care to residents of Stokes and surrounding areas.

LifeBrite sued Blue Cross on April 13, saying the insurer violated their contract by withholding reimbursements that the hospital said totaled at least $15 million as of March.

The insurance company says other hospitals are available in Eden, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Elkin and Mount Airy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.