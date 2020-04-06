Child shot after getting into fight with another child at Winston-Salem park: Police

The boys' ages weren't released because they are minors, but police charged the one who shot the other with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting involving two children at Blum-Blanding Park on Ivy Avenue on Wednesday.

According to a release, officers found a boy who'd been shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. His wound was not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned that the victim went to the park to fight another child, and was then shot by that child during the altercation.

Police said the suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and remanded to the custody of a juvenile detention facility.

Police also seized a gun in the case.

The children involved are minors, so police are not releasing their names or ages.