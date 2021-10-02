Guilford County Board of Education votes to modify athletics eligibility requirements for spring semester

Guilford County Schools’ athletics eligibility policy normally requires student athletes to maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — According to a release from Guilford County Schools, athletic eligibility requirements won't specify a minimum grade point average for the spring semester only.

Guilford County Schools’ athletics eligibility policy requires student-athletes to maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0.

But due to the pandemic’s effect on academic progress, the Guilford County Board of Education opted to remove that criteria for the spring semester only.

A review of eligibility rosters showed that a high number of student-athletes could be ruled ineligible by the GPA requirement, based on grades from the fall semester. High school students have been in remote learning since March 2020.