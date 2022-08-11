x
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. 

Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation.

It happened Saturday around 2 p.m. near Woods Island across from High Rock Marina. 

An NC Wildlife official said a bass boat got out of a no wake zone, sped up, and didn't see a pontoon boat. The bass boat crashed into the pontoon boat, going up and over the vessel. 

NC Wildlife said three people who were on the pontoon were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem for their injuries. 

NC Wildlife said neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash. They said a father and son were in the bass boat and were not hurt. 

The family said they are extremely thankful for those people who jumped in to help save them. 

