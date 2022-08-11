Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake

Officials with the Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake.

It happened Saturday around 2 p.m. near Woods Island across from High Rock Marina.

An NC Wildlife official said a bass boat got out of a no wake zone, sped up, and didn't see a pontoon boat. The bass boat crashed into the pontoon boat, going up and over the vessel.

NC Wildlife said three people who were on the pontoon were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem for their injuries.

NC Wildlife said neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash. They said a father and son were in the bass boat and were not hurt.

The family said they are extremely thankful for those people who jumped in to help save them.

