Boating crash kills Lexington man, injures five in Salisbury

Of the nine people involved in the crash, two sustained serious injuries, killing one.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A pontoon boat collided with an aluminum boat killing one and injuring five at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

The pontoon boat, holding seven people, was leaving Tamarac Marina when it collided with the 22-foot War Eagle aluminum boat holding two people near the main channel of the Dutch Second Creek, according to NCWRC.

Four of the seven on the pontoon boat were injured. Of the four injured, three sustained minor injuries. The operator of the pontoon boat, Micheal Hedrick of Lexington, was seriously injured in the crash. Hedrick later died from his injuries, according to NCWRC.

The one passenger on the aluminum boat suffered serious injuries. The operator of the bass boat was not injured in the crash, according to NCWRC.

The operator of the bass boat was not impaired and the aluminum boat had its navigation lights on at the time of the accident, according to the NCWRC.

