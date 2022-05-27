It's officially boating season! What officers want you to know before you hit the water

23 people died in boating incidents in North Carolina last year. NC Wildlife wants to ensure everyone's safety on the water.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Memorial Day weekend is the start of boating season for many North Carolinians. It also kick starts the "On the Water, On the Road" campaign in which North Carolina Wildlife, State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are partnering to look out for impaired drivers and boaters.

Before you hit the water, NC Wildlife officers want you to keep safety top of mind.

NC Wildlife said just last year there were 173 boating incidents in our state. A boating incident is when an investigation includes $2,000 worth of property damage, medical attention needed that goes beyond first aid, a death or a missing person.

They said 16 of those incidents were alcohol-related. There were 19 fatal incidents in which 4 involving alcohol. According to NC Wildlife, 23 people died and 16 of them were not wearing a life vest.

"We just want to make sure that everybody goes home safe. That's really were all of this starts, ensuring safety to the public and an opportunity for everybody to enjoy our public waters safely," Officer Hunter Perdue, NC Wildlife, said.

Officer Perdue said the best way to stay safe is to always have a designated driver and make sure to have the mandatory safety equipment on your boat.

That list includes:

proper lighting for nighttime

life vests for everyone on board

children under 13 must wear a life vest anytime the boat is underway

fire extinguisher

type 4 throw cushion - flotation device

"Whether you're skiing or fishing or recreationally cruising, the Triad has a number of places for you to go to put in at no-cost and enjoy the resources and hopefully have a good, safe weekend out on the water," Perdue said.