GREENSBORO, N.C. — Daniel Leonard knew that there was an issue. People living downtown had to drive a pretty good distance to get to a grocery store. He and his friend Todd Olsen decided to do something. They opened "Bodega" this week. A small grocery store complete with beer on tap and wine by the glass.

"We wanted a place where someone could go to either pick up a few missing ingredients for their dinner or buy a whole meal.", said Leonard.

Bodega, which by the way is spanish for a small grocery store or wine shop, opened Monday February 10th with Daniel and Todd manning the ship.

They say they will expand the back of the store and the outside patio to create a space where folks can enjoy small plates along with beer or wine.

According to Leonard the store is a much needed spot for permanent residents of the downtown area.