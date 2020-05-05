WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in North Carolina confirmed two bodies were discovered inside of a car that was found in a wooded area.

The Wilmington Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to an area near the Cape Fear River after 3 p.m. Monday where they found a grey 2013 Dodge Dart “deep in the woods."

Police said that investigators couldn't immediately identify the bodies because of significant decomposition. WRAL-TV reported that officials confirmed the car was connected to a missing persons case involving two Wilmington women who were last seen April 15 - Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera.

On April 28, Wilmington police posted about the women on Facebook after their roommate reported them missing. Police said both family members believe their disappearance is suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate.

More on WFMYNews2.com