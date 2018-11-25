HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) - Two bodies that were recovered from Kerr Lake Saturday afternoon are a missing Henderson couple who vanished a week ago, Henderson police said.

Kesha Smith, 36, and Robert Bullock, 40, were last seen Nov. 16.

Just after 11 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call reporting a body floating in the lake.

Dozens of police, fire, EMS and rescue crews spent the Saturday after Thanksgiving searching Kerr Lake.

The crews later found two bodies and a car, authorities say.

"Upon doing some legwork we located a vehicle in the water," said Vance County Rescue Chief Doyle Carpunky. "We pulled the vehicle from the water and there was another body in the vehicle."

One of the bodies was inside a white Buick sedan and the other was found floating in the water.

"My condolences go out to whoever it is. It’s a sad situation on a holiday weekend," Carpunky said.

Bullock and Smith had been together for 18 years. They have three children together.

Their families said the couple dropped off their kids at school, then they headed to the Food Lion on Raleigh Road in Henderson. They were last seen at the Food Lion.

The manner and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

