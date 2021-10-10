x
Body found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Dispatchers responded to reports from a park visitor of a body found near one of the overlooks Saturday afternoon, according to NPS.
Credit: Tim Buckley
Rough Ridge at Milepost 302.8 along the Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to National Park Service.

NPS said dispatchers responded to reports from a park visitor of a body found near one of the overlooks Saturday around 1:14 p.m.

Law enforcement rangers found a man dead shortly after located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8. 

The cause of death is unknown, according to law enforcement.

NPS Investigative Services Branch and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this issue.

