Body found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Dispatchers responded to reports from a park visitor of a body found near one of the overlooks Saturday afternoon, according to NPS.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to National Park Service.

NPS said dispatchers responded to reports from a park visitor of a body found near one of the overlooks Saturday around 1:14 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Couple attacked by bear while picnicking on Blue Ridge Parkway

Law enforcement rangers found a man dead shortly after located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.

The cause of death is unknown, according to law enforcement.