Body found after charter plane makes emergency landing at RDU airport

Officials confirmed a man's body was found in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood from the plane involved in the emergency landing.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A person died after they jumped or fell from a small charter plane while another person was injured during an incident that caused an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon, according to WNCN.

It happened around 3:20 p.m.

A Cessna plane with two passengers inside made an emergency landing at RDU.

The plane landed on a runway before veering into the grass, according to RDU officials.

A fire engine was seen spraying down the plane.

First responders said one person was sent to Duke Hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after the plane landed at RDU, emergency units started searching for the passenger that left the plane while it was in the air before the emergency landing.

Later, officials confirmed a man's body was found in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood from the plane involved in the emergency landing after someone heard something loud in a yard and they flagged down an officer.

The airfield was temporarily closed until the scene was secured, RDU officials said in a news release.

