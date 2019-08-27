KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police say a death investigation is underway after a body was found at Fourth of July Park Monday morning.

Master Police Officer W.B. Jones says the death does not appear criminal in nature, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Jones says there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking people to avoid the park for the time being.

