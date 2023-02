Davidson County officials have identified the body that was found at Ledford Middle School last Wednesday.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office said a High Point teen was identified as the body that was found at Ledford Middle School last Wednesday.

Tanner Michael Jones, 18, was found dead outside one of the back doors of the school early that morning.

Deputies do not believe the incident was an attempted break-in. The school was closed for investigation for the day.

Deputies said they did not find a gun on Jones either.