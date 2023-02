The body was found near the backdoors at the school, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was reportedly found this morning at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning claiming the body was found near one of the backdoors.

It is not believed to be an attempted break-in and there is no threat to the campus.

School is closed today for investigation.