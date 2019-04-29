HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Investigators believe they’ve found the body of a missing 91-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued after the man, Nathaniel Brookins wandered away while staying at an Airbnb with his daughter and grandson in Hillsborough.

The family from Jackson, Mississippi was in town visiting other family members. He disappeared Friday in the area of Lawrence Road.

Police say Brookins has dementia and other medical conditions.

Investigators said they found a body believed to be Brookins in a field off Lawrence Road. They’re still investigating at this time.