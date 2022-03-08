x
Woman’s body found on Old Liberty Place in Guilford County

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on Old Liberty Road.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman’s body was found on Old Liberty Place Tuesday, according to investigators.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found with undisclosed injuries.

Sheriff deputies said since the woman’s family has not been yet notified of her death, her name has not been released.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

