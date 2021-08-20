Person identified after body found in High Rock Lake in Davidson County Friday

Officials said the body was recovered in High Rock Lake near Beckner Road.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A person has been identified after a body was found in High Rock Lake Friday, according to Davidson County officials.

County officials said the body was found after 11 a.m. Officials have identified the person as Laura-Michelle Trent.

Investigators said deputies started looking for Trent after she was last seen back on Monday.

Trent was last seen at the Yadkin River Access under the bridge which crosses from Davidson to Davie Counties on West US Highway 64, according to officials.

Officials said Trent's body was recovered in High Rock Lake near Beckner Road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

Trent's body will be sent for an autopsy with this case still under investigation, according to detectives.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.