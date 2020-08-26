Body found in Temple is missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes, family attorney says

Police believe the body may be that of Fort Hood Soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes, but it's not confirmed through a forensics team.

TEMPLE, Texas — A body found in Temple is believed to be that of a Fort Hood soldier who's been missing for more than a week.

The Temple Police Department said they received a call after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a body seen near the railroad tracks along S. 49th St.

When officers arrived, they determined the body had been dead for some period of time, according to police.

Temple police said the body may be that of 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing since Aug. 17th., but it was not confirmed through a forensics team.

As of noon Wednesday, the Fort Hood Press Center had not provided an update on the case.

Natalie Khawam, the Fernandes family attorney, told 6 News they received a call, and went to the Killeen police station, where they learned a railroad employee found the body hanging from a tree near the railroad.

Khawam wrote in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, saying Fernandes was found dead.

"We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family," she wrote in the post. "We will not stop until we find out what happened to Elder. We demand a Congressional Investigation of Ft. Hood. We must protect our soldiers!"

Khawam planned to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. in Tampa where she has her offices. According to a press release, Khawam will be joined by Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's sisters. That press conference will stream here and on the 6 News social media pages.

Khawam also represents Guillen's family. She was killed April 22 on post. A criminal complaint said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer then, with the help of Cecily Aguilar, dismembered her body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County.

Guillen's death sparked a nationwide movement using #IAmVanessaGuillen to expose sexual abuse and harassment in the military. Her family said she told them she was harassed by a superior but she did not report it for fear of retaliation. Ford Hood said they never found evidence of the harassment claim.

Fort Hood confirmed Aug. 21 Fernandes was part of a sexual abuse investigation.

"The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options," Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, Fort Hood public affairs officer, said in a statement.

Khawam said on Facebook Fernandes was assaulted by his sergeant then bullied and hazed for reporting it. Fort Hood had not confirmed those claims.

Police said there's no indication of foul play and the investigation was ongoing. Officials also said Elder's family was notified and an autopsy was ordered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Fort Hood's press release from August 21 states, "Fernandes was last seen by members of his unit on August 17, 2020, at a residence in Killeen."

Temple PD said they were leading the death investigation, while working with the Fort Hood and Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Fernandes' death is one of several that have gained national attention over the past several months.

Pfc. Gregory Morales disappeared in August of 2019. His remains were found behind a neighborhood in Killeen in June 19. Killeen police are the lead agency investigating his death.

Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, 28, was shot and killed in Harker Heights on May 18.