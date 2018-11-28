UPDATE -- Greensboro Police say the death of a person whose body was found inside a home on Candlewood Drive has been ruled as a suicide.
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a body was found inside a Greensboro home early Wednesday morning.
Greensboro Police say at 6:10 a.m., officers responded to a home on Candlewood Drive and found a deceased person inside. Police say call notes indicate it was a medical call. Investigators are currently withholding the person's name.
Police are treating this as a death investigation. The nature of the death is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
