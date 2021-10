Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire and the nature of the death.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Investigators said a body was found inside a house that caught fire early Friday morning in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said firefighters were called to the fire on West Clemmonsville Road around 3 a.m.

Officials found a body inside the house. The person has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the nature of the death.