Body found near Bojangles on Cone Blvd in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found near a restaurant in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Bojangles on Cone Boulevard around 12:12 p.m. Officials with the Greensboro Police Department said the body found near the fast-food chain might have been a homeless person. 

Officers said it appeared no foul play was involved and that they may have died from medical causes. 

This investigation is going.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about this story. 

