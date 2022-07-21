Body found near Bojangles on Cone Blvd in Greensboro, police say

Officers said they were called to the restaurant at 12:12 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found near a restaurant in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Bojangles on Cone Boulevard around 12:12 p.m. Officials with the Greensboro Police Department said the body found near the fast-food chain might have been a homeless person.

Officers said it appeared no foul play was involved and that they may have died from medical causes.

This investigation is going.

