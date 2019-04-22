EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Emerald Isle officials confirm that the body of a Wake Forest teen who went missing in the surf Friday was found early Monday morning.

Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, was last seen around 3:50 p.m. Friday. Emerald Isle police were able to locate and recover his body at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Witnesses said Frazier was swimming with friends when he and 17-year-old Mary Paige Merical, of Raleigh, were caught in a rip current. Merical was rescued and transported to Carteret General Hospital and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville Friday night, the release said.

The Coast Guard searched Friday until 8 p.m. when they ended their efforts, Emerald Isle police said Saturday.

However, on Saturday Emerald Isle officials said search efforts were continuing on a local level with Emerald Isle Police and Fire.

Surf conditions reported at the time of the incident were "extremely rough with waves reported at 6-9 feet," a news release said on Friday.

"The Town of Emerald Isle would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis, as well as our continued support and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Merical," the release read.