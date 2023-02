Greensboro police believe the person died of natural causes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said there was a body found on the 300 block of South Elm Street near Eugene Street and Washington Street.

Officers are at the scene after the call came in just after 9 a.m. Monday.

They believe the person died of natural causes.

Police could be seen pulling a tarp over the area where the person was found.