Police are conducting a death investigation early Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating someone's death early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. about a "subject down."

When they arrived, officers found one person dead. Police didn't say how the person died or if they had any visible injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are at the scene this morning.