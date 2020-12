Police said the body was in a landscaping area on the edge of the Walmart store’s property.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A body has been found outside of a Walmart store in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department said the body was discovered Friday afternoon around 1:41 p.m. on the store’s property at the location on South Graham Hopedale Road.

Police said the body was in a landscaping area on the edge of the store’s property.