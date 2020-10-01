RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Deputies say they found a body in Randleman, and the victim could be a missing person from Greensboro.

According to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an address on Fox Street to help multiple agencies in a murder investigation on January 9.

Investigators say a body was found during a search of the premises. They believe the victim is connected to a missing person case filed with the Greensboro Police Department back in the fall of 2018 but did not specify which case.

Authorities say they believe the victim was killed in Warren County, and Greensboro Police detectives had reason to believe the body was taken to the Fox Street location in Randleman. With this knowledge, the Warren County Sheriff's Office requested a search warrant to be executed at the Randleman address.

Deputies say an autopsy will be done to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The SBI also assisted in the investigation.

