Man’s body found in Yadkin County

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in the Lone Hickory Community.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man’s body was found on June 29 in a wooded area in the Lone Hickory Community of Yadkin County, according to investigators.

According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, the body was sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for autopsy and identification.

Sheriff deputies said the person was identified as Jason Monroe McCraw, 50 of Yadkinville.

McCraw’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information about McCraw's death, call the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 679-4217.

