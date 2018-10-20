Job interviews can be nerve wrecking. But, body language strategies can help you ace your interview. It's not only what you say, but how you say it. It's natural to feel nervous and with some tips you can come across calm. If you tend to play with your fingers then you can put your hands behind your back while you're standing. Giving good eye contact sends the message of respect and interest.

