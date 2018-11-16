Thanksgiving is six days away. With the holidays comes some heart burn. We're not talking about heartburn from the eating too much. We're talking about from family - heated discussions and tense moments.

Let me give you a few examples. Let's say that you're in the kitchen cooking and someone starts a conversation that you're comfortable having. But, you're stuck at the stove and don't want to exchange words. You can turn your shoulders and body away from the person and ignore them. If they run around to the other side of you then you can ask them to do you a favor. Check on the kids. Take something to another room. Disrupt the conversation by asking them to help.

Here's another example. Here's Tim and Tanya. Thanksgiving dinner cna get tight with family squeezed at the table. If someone gets a little too close then you can scoot your chair over. Or, you can hold your drink in your hand and position it in between you and the space invader. More than likely they'll move back.

