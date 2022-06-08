11-year-old body recovered from Dan River

Fire officials said they got a call around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday about a boy disappearing while playing at Dan River near Robert Woodall Chevrolet dealership.

DANVILLE, Va. — The body of an 11-year-old was recovered in Dan River, according to The Danville Fire Department.

First responders said they got a call around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday about a boy disappearing while playing at Dan River near Robert Woodall Chevrolet dealership. A boy that was with the 11-year-old said he turned his back for a second before he went missing, so he called 911.

Fire crews said they searched for about 45 minutes before they found the boy near the dealership where the other child said he disappeared.

Fire officials said they tried to perform CPR before taking him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 2 with updates about this story.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.