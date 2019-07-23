COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a missing boater at Lake Wateree was recovered Tuesday morning, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

Krista Lee Philemon, a 22-year-old from Monroe, North Carolina, went missing on Sunday night.

SCDNR officers found the body just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning near Jutty Point. an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Kershaw County coroner David West.

Officials with SCDNR say they were called to Lake Wateree around 8:40 a.m. Sunday night after a woman jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced. The boat, carrying several people, was drifting on the lake.

SCDNR officers and dive team members have been searching for the missing boater since the call on Sunday with assistance from Fairfield County Fire Rescue, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, Camden Fire/Kershaw County Rescue, Kershaw County Fire Service and Kershaw County EMS.