KITTY HAWK, NC (WVEC) -- The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away by an ocean wave last week in the Outer Banks was recovered Monday morning, Kitty Hawk Police said.

Wesley Belisle's body was located by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 a.m. on Carova Beach, about 34 miles from where he was last seen. Wesley's family has been notified and are making arrangements for him to be transported back to New Hampshire.

"We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief," Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel C. Johnson said in a statement.

