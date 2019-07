WILMINGTON, N.C. — The body of a 21-year-old East Carolina student has been recovered after he went missing Saturday in the water near Wrightsville Beach.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Ian William Malson was located off Wrightsville Beach around 2:30 p.m.

Malson was last seen swimming with friends on Saturday near Palm Tree Island near Wrightsville Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Malson’s friends realized he didn’t make it back to the boat and called for help.

East Carolina University confirms that Malson is enrolled at the school and is a construction management major.

