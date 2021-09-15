Body of High Point baby found buried in shallow grave behind house in Iredell Co.

Deputies arrested Alex Holden Best, 19, of Statesville who’s charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The body of an infant was brought from High Point and buried behind a house in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Alex Holden Best, 19, of Statesville who is charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.

The sheriff’s office received a tip about a body possibly being buried behind a house on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville. Investigators discovered a shallow grave with the infant’s body inside of a box. The baby’s remains were sent to Baptist Hospital for an autopsy.

High Point police said they located a woman in High Point who is also involved in the investigation. They said the woman gave a statement to police along with Best about how the remains came to be in High Point before the infant was buried in Iredell County.

The High Point Police Department is investigating the child’s death.