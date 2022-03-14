Body of missing ATV rider found in creek in Alamance Co.

They discovered the man's ATV which was found upside down near the creek.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing ATV rider was found in a creek in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said divers discovered the body of Paul Shannon Geber, 56, of Graham Sunday in Mary’s Creek. They said the creek flows into the Haw River.

Investigators said they received a call Saturday night just after 7:30 p.m. about the man who never returned home from riding trails near his house.

A number of agencies assisted in the search to find Geber. They tried to ping his phone but it was turned off. They said the weather conditions continued to get worse with the falling temperatures and gusty winds. They continued to search for him through the night.

They had 16 agencies and 76 ground and incident management teams searching for Geber. Then just before 7:40 a.m. on Sunday they discovered an ATV that was upside down in Mary’s Creek. Divers entered the water to search for Geber. They found his body just before 3:30 p.m. about 350 yards downstream from where his ATV was discovered earlier in the day.

“The family is very appreciative to everyone involved in looking for Mr. Geber. I am asking that everyone keep this family in their thoughts and prayers,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said.