GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The body of the missing boater at Lake Townsend in Greensboro has been found, according to the city.

Greensboro Fire and Police announced they believe they've found the body of 74-year-old Wayne Thomas Williams on Thursday morning. Medical examiners will confirm his identity.

Greensboro firefighters went to Lake Townsend Tuesday just before noon after reports of a person in the lake fell out of their boat. Greensboro Fire and Police units, along with Guilford County EMS and Fire Department had boats in the water to search for the missing boater. Guilford Association of SCUBA Personnel (GASP), Madison Fire and Rescue, Triad Bloodhounds, NC State Highway Patrol, and High Point Fire were called in to assist with the search.

The Lake Townsend Marina will be closed until Saturday morning out of respect for Williams' family. Williams was a part-time employee with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

