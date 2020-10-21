Body of missing North Carolina hiker found in Pisgah National Forest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a young hiker who went missing in the mountains was found Tuesday, according to the Haywood County Emergency Management team.
Chad Seger, 27, was reported missing after he disappeared more than a week ago in the Pisgah National Forest.
Seger's body was found around 3 p.m. in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb Trail in the Shining Rock Wilderness area.
Officials said it is too early to determine the cause of his death.
Rescue crews from numerous states spent days searching for Seger since he was reported missing.