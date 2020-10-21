Body of missing North Carolina hiker found in Pisgah National Forest

Chad Seger was reported missing after disappearing more than a week ago in the Pisgah National Forest.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a young hiker who went missing in the mountains was found Tuesday, according to the Haywood County Emergency Management team.

Chad Seger, 27, was reported missing after he disappeared more than a week ago in the Pisgah National Forest.

Seger's body was found around 3 p.m. in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb Trail in the Shining Rock Wilderness area.

Officials said it is too early to determine the cause of his death.