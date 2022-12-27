Body of missing person on Belews Lake found

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing person on Belews Lake has been found, according to Stokes County Emergency Management.
Stokes County officials said they received a call after 9 a.m. last Friday about a drowning at Belews Lake.
Officials said after searching with a sonar and remote operated underwater vehicle the person’s body was recovered.
The body was sent to a medical examiner for evaluation, according to emergency officials.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.