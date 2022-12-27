x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body of missing person on Belews Lake found

Stokes County officials said they received a call after 9 a.m. last Friday about a drowning at Belews Lake.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
File photo

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing person on Belews Lake has been found, according to Stokes County Emergency Management.

Stokes County officials said they received a call after 9 a.m. last Friday about a drowning at Belews Lake.

Officials said after searching with a sonar and remote operated underwater vehicle the person’s body was recovered.

The body was sent to a medical examiner for evaluation, according to emergency officials.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Winston-Salem store loses power again after weekend outages

Before You Leave, Check This Out