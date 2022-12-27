Body of missing person on Belews Lake found

Stokes County officials said they received a call after 9 a.m. last Friday about a drowning at Belews Lake.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing person on Belews Lake has been found, according to Stokes County Emergency Management.

Officials said after searching with a sonar and remote operated underwater vehicle the person’s body was recovered.

The body was sent to a medical examiner for evaluation, according to emergency officials.

