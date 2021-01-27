Body of missing Winston-Salem man discovered in woods

Police said Eliseo Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 21, was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2020.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a missing Winston-Salem man was found Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said Eliseo Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 21, was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2020. His family said he was last seen walking away from his home in the area. Police issued a Silver Alert at the time of his disappearance.

Police said his body was discovered on Jan. 23 in a wooded area of Stagecoach Road.

Police said his death is being investigated as a homicide.