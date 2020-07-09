x
Body of Montana man washes ashore in North Carolina

The man was identified as 78-year-old Jon Eden, of Bozeman, Montana.

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. — Law enforcement authorities say the body of a Montana man washed ashore on a North Carolina beach Friday.

News outlets reported Sunday that the Caswell Beach Police Department said beachgoers found the body on Caswell Beach. The man was identified as 78-year-old Jon Eden, of Bozeman, Montana. Authorities say Eden frequently visited Caswell Beach, a small seaside community in southeastern North Carolina. But they were unaware of other connections to the area. 

Police say the cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.  

