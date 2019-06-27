GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — The body of a missing tuber has been recovered from a river in Virginia.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the body of 57-year-old Joanne Hatcher was found about three miles from where she disappeared on the New River.

Authorities said she was last seen Wednesday afternoon on the waterway near the Virginia-North Carolina line. She was tubing with friends when she missed the exit area and was separated from her group.

Hatcher was from Sparta, North Carolina. Authorities said she was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim.

